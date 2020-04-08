Exxon Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery running at two-thirds of capacity: sources

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen in front of the Exxonmobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery is operating at two-thirds of its 502,500 barrel-per-day capacity because of demand destruction in the coronavirus pandemic, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery’s two 110,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic crackers are operating and the refinery’s 23,000 bpd hydrocracker is undergoing maintenance that can be performed while the unit is operational.

An Exxon spokesman was not immediately available to discuss operations at the Baton Rouge refinery.

Exxon shut the 80,000 bpd PSLA-7 crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Baton Rouge refinery on March 30. [nL1N2BN0VQ]

PSLA-7 is one of four CDUs at the refinery doing the primary breakdown of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units. One of the other CDUs at the Baton Rouge plant is the same size as PSLA-7, and two have larger crude processing capacities.