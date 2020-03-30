Commodities
March 30, 2020

Exxon Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery shutting small crude unit

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is shutting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery because of low demand, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

To balance the shutdown of the 90,000 bpd PSLA-7 CDU, Exxon plans to boost production on the 210,000 bpd PSLA-10 CDU, the largest at the refinery, the sources said. Overall refinery production will be about 420,000 bpd.

