Exxon Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery shutting small crude unit

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is shutting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery because of low demand, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.
To balance the shutdown of the 90,000 bpd PSLA-7 CDU, Exxon plans to boost production on the 210,000 bpd PSLA-10 CDU, the largest at the refinery, the sources said. Overall refinery production will be about 420,000 bpd.
