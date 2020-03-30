Exxon Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery shutting small crude unit: sources

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is shutting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 502,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery because of low demand, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

To balance the shutdown of the 90,000-bpd PSLA-7 CDU, Exxon plans to boost production on the 210,000-bpd PSLA-10 CDU, the largest at the refinery, the sources said. Overall refinery production will be about 420,000 bpd.

Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry declined on Monday to discuss the level of production at the Baton Rouge refinery. He added that the refinery is operating and meeting contractual commitments.

Exxon cut production at the refinery by 62,500 bpd on March 21 because of demand destruction as Americans stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

After shutting PSLA-7 and boosting throughput on PSLA-10, production at the refinery will be down an additional 20,000 bpd the sources said.

At the Baton Rouge refinery, the restart of 78,000-bpd catalytic reformer was continuing on Monday, the sources said. The unit had been shut since a Feb. 12 fire idled the entire refinery.

CDUs do the primary breakdown of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery. There are four CDUs at the Baton Rouge refinery.

Reformers convert refining byproducts into octane-boosting components blended into gasoline.