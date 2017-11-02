FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon Baton Rouge refinery large CDU back in production: sources
November 1, 2017 / 6:38 PM / in 2 hours

Exxon Baton Rouge refinery large CDU back in production: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp returned to production the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 502,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery on Wednesday night after it was idled following a fire in another unit, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon spokeswoman Charlotte Huffaker declined to comment.

The 210,000-bpd CDU was taken out of production following a fire in the refinery’s 78,000-bpd reformer, the sources said.

No injuries were reported in the Wednesday morning blaze, Huffaker said. Exxon has not identified the unit where the fire broke out.

CDUs do the primary refining of crude oil coming into the refinery and provide hydrocarbon feedstock to all other units.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney

