Exxon Baton Rouge refinery reformer shut after fire: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A 78,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) reformer was shut on Wednesday by an early-morning fire at ExxonMobil Corp’s 502,500 bpd Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The fire broke out on the unit, called the Powerformer, at about 2:30 a.m. CDT (0730 GMT) on Wednesday, the sources said.

“On-site responders contained the fire to the area where it occurred and there were no injuries,” said Exxon spokeswoman Lana Venable. “There was no community impact.”

Venable did not identify the unit where the fire broke out.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said the refinery’s 210,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU), the largest of four at the plant, was shut following the fire, though the blaze was not near the CDU.

The reformer, which has two 39,000 bpd production trains, converts refining by-products into octane-boosting components blended into gasoline.

This is the second fire on a unit involved in gasoline production in the past year at the refinery.

On Nov. 22, 2016, a fire broke out in the alkylation unit when workers disassembled a valve. Four workers were critically injured in the blaze. In May, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Exxon $165,000 for safety violations.

CDUs do the primary refining of crude oil in a refinery and provide feedstock to all other units.

Alkylation units, through a different process, also convert refining by-products into octane boosting components of gasoline.