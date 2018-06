HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp began restarting the largest crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery on Thursday, said Gulf Coast market sources.

The 210,000 bpd PSLA-10 CDU was shut on May 29 for unplanned repairs expected to last about two weeks. PSLA-10 is the largest of four CDUs at the Baton Rouge complex and accounts for 42 percent of its crude oil refining capacity.