Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The second-largest crude distillation unit (CDU) at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery was shut overnight, said sources familiar with plant operations.

One of the sources said the shutdown of the 110,000 bpd PSLA-9 CDU at the Baton Rouge refinery was unplanned.

Exxon spokeswoman Sarah Nordin declined to discuss the status of individual units at the Baton Rouge refinery, but said, “we are currently meeting contractual commitments.”