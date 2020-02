FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp began restarting units shut by a Wednesday fire at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery and chemical plant complex on Thursday night, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

Exxon may restart three shut crude distillation units at the 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge refinery as early as next week if the natural gas supply can be restored to those units by that time, the sources said.