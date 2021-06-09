Exxon to invest $240 million in Louisiana refinery - Governor

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp plans to invest $240 million to expand the crude slate and improve pollution control at its 502,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said the state’s governor on Wednesday.

“We are delighted with Exxon Mobil’s decision to move forward with this important suite of projects,” Edwards said in a statement issued by his office.

Edwards announced in December that Exxon was considering the projects at the Baton Rouge refinery to increase its capacity to run more domestic crude oil and reduce volatile organic compound emissions.

“The investment increases the refinery’s flexibility to respond to market demand and positions the site to attract future investment,” said Exxon spokeswoman Julie King. “The suite includes new technology to enable better extraction of carbon solids from crude and opens up capability of downstream units to handle crudes from Canada and the Permian Basin.”

King added that Exxon is working to minimize emissions and improve energy efficiency.

“The investment will comply with applicable (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) particulate matter limits,” she said.

A Reuters analysis of pollution data found the Baton Rouge refinery is the No. 1 producer among refineries of particulate matter in the United States.