Exxon Baytown refinery begins planned HCU overhaul - sources

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas September 15, 2008.

HOUSTON (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp began a planned overhaul of the hydrocracking unit at its 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery on Monday night, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

Exxon spokesman Michael Ashton said on Tuesday that planned maintenance was underway at the refinery but did not identify the units involved.

The 25,000 bpd hydrocracking unit is expected to be shut until late July or early August to complete the overhaul.

The hydrocracker at the Baytown refinery uses hydrogen under high heat and pressure in the presence of a catalyst to convert distillate feedstocks into motor fuels, primarily diesel.