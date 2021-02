FILE PHOTO: A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp began an attempt to restart its 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery on Monday after it was shut by extreme cold weather, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The Baytown refinery, Exxon’s largest in the United States, restored electrical power and enough water supply to begin the attempt, the sources said.