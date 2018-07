HOUSTON (Reuters) - The hydrocracking unit at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery remains shut on Monday following a Saturday power interruption, said sources familiar with plant operations.

FILE PHOTO: A booth of U.S. major ExxonMobil is seen at the China (Dongying) International Petrochemical Trade Exhibition in Dongying, Shandong province, China May 29, 2018. Picture taken May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo

The 25,000 bpd hydrocracker was shut after a brief power interruption at the refinery early on Saturday morning, according to a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.