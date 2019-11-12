Commodities
November 12, 2019 / 9:48 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Exxon Baytown, Texas, chemical plant back to normal after upset: sources

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s Baytown, Texas, chemical plant returned to normal operations on Tuesday after a malfunction in the polypropylene production area, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon spokeswoman Sarah Nordin declined to discuss the status of individual units at the Baytown complex, but said the company continues to meet its contractual commitments.

Exxon’s adjoining 560,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown refinery was unaffected by a transformer malfunction in the chemical plant, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below