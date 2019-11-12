Exxon Baytown, Texas, chemical plant back to normal after upset: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s Baytown, Texas, chemical plant returned to normal operations on Tuesday after a malfunction in the polypropylene production area, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon spokeswoman Sarah Nordin declined to discuss the status of individual units at the Baytown complex, but said the company continues to meet its contractual commitments.

Exxon’s adjoining 560,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown refinery was unaffected by a transformer malfunction in the chemical plant, the sources said.