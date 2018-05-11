Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut: trade sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp shut a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 560,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery, two Gulf Coast market sources said on Friday.

Exxon spokeswoman Sarah Nordin declined to discuss the status of specific units, but said the company continued to meet its contractual commitments.

The sources said the larger of two FCCUs was shut within the past 24 hours and may be shut for up to three weeks. Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 3 has a capacity of 125,000 bpd.

One of the sources said FCCU 3 was shut in part because of an overhaul under way on the 42,000 bpd Flexicoker, which began on April 2.

The Flexicoker overhaul began on April 2 and was planned to last six weeks, but sources have told Reuters the work may continue until early June.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said that Pipestill 7, the second largest crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Baytown refinery, showed signs increased activity on Friday.

The 135,000 bpd CDU was shut as part of the work on the Flexicoker.

CDUs do the primary refining of crude oil and provide hydrocarbon feedstock for all other units in the refinery. There are three CDUs at the Baytown refinery. The other two crude units remain in production.

A Flexicoker is designed by Exxon to convert residual crude oil to motor fuels and produce industrial fuel gas instead of petroleum coke, a coal substitute.