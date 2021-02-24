Exxon's Baytown refinery making slow progress restarting wastewater, sulfur units: sources

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is making slow progress restarting the wastewater and sulfur recovery units (SRUs) at its 560,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery, two sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

“Exxon Mobil continues to make progress restarting its Baytown operations,” company spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry said. “As a matter of practice, we do not discuss the operation of individual units.”

The wastewater units are designed to remove petroleum and hydrocarbons from water used in making motor fuels before it goes into public water treatment systems. SRUs extract sulfur from hydrogen sulfide produced in the refining process.

Refineries often begin restarts with wastewater treatment systems, which they are required to operate under U.S. environmental rules.