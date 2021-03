FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp began restarting the large crude distillation unit (CDU) on Sunday at its 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery, said two sources familiar with plant operations.

Before beginning the restart of the 280,300-bpd Pipestill-8 CDU, Exxon returned to production the 25,000-bpd hydrocracker, the sources said.