Exxon restarting Baytown, Texas, refinery after closure by severe cold

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp began restarting its 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery on Monday after it was shut by extreme cold weather, said a company spokesman.

“We have begun restart activities at our Baytown facilities,” said Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry. “Our primary focus continues to be the safety of employees, contractors and communities in the region.”

The Baytown refinery, Exxon’s largest in the United States, restored electrical power and enough water supply to begin an attempt to restart on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

In addition to refinery, the Baytown complex is the site of a chemical plant and an olefins plant.

The refinery was shut because of severe cold weather last week and limitations in the natural gas supply to power, Exxon has said.