HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday that production at its 560,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery has been reduced following a fire on Wednesday in the company’s adjoining olefins plant.

Exxon said production was reduced across the Baytown refining and petrochemical complex because of the fire in a propylene recovery unit, which has been shut down.