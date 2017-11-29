FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon assessing damage to shut Beaumont refinery crude unit: sources
November 29, 2017 / 3:35 PM / in an hour

Exxon assessing damage to shut Beaumont refinery crude unit: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp was assessing damage on Wednesday to the shut small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 362,300 barrel-per-day Beaumont, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon spokeswoman Charlotte Huffaker said the company continues to meet its contractual commitments, but declined to discuss the status of individual units at the Beaumont refinery.

The 110,000-bpd CDU was shut on Tuesday by a fire that started due to a leak on the unit, according to a notice Exxon filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The CDU is the smaller of two at the refinery doing the initial refining of crude oil and supplying hydrocarbon feed to all other production units.

No injuries were reported due to the fire, which burned for about 40 minutes early Tuesday morning before it was put out by the refinery’s fire department.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
