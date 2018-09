HOUSTON (Reuters) - A partial shutdown of Exxon Mobil Corp’s Beaumont, Texas, chemical plant on Thursday morning triggered flaring at the complex, which also includes the adjoining 365,644 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said.

An Exxon spokeswoman declined to discuss operations at the company’s Beaumont refining and petrochemical complex.

The refinery’s operations were not affected, the sources said.