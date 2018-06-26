FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 3:50 PM / in 13 minutes

Exxon Beaumont refinery FCCU malfunction triggers flaring: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A malfunction on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) triggered flaring on Tuesday morning at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 365,644 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon spokeswoman Sarah Nordin declined to discuss the status of the FCCU, but said the company continues to meet its contractual commitments.

The 120,000 bpd FCCU began flaring shortly before 9 a.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Tuesday, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

