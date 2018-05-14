Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp plans to carry out work on the coker at its 362,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery in May and June while a hydrotreater is shut for overhaul, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Exxon spokeswoman Sarah Nordin confirmed that the Beaumont refinery was overhauling some units.

“The Beaumont plant has shut down some of its units and associated operations for planned maintenance beginning May 13,2018,” Nordin said. “We have communicated this turnaround to our customers and expect to meet all contractual commitments.”

Exxon is overhauling the 40,000 bpd CHD-2 diesel hydrotreater through the last week of June, the sources said. Maintenance work is also being done on a sulfur recovery unit.

Work will be performed on two of the furnaces on the 40,000 bpd coker. One furnace will remain in operation while the other is shut, the sources said.

The Beaumont refinery coker converts residual crude oil from distillation units into motor fuel feedstocks and petroleum coke, which can be used as a coal substitute.

Hydrotreaters remove hydrogen sulfide from motor fuels and their feedstocks in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

Sulfur recovery units extract sulfur from hydrogen sulfide removed by hydrotreaters.