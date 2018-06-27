FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 3:04 PM / in an hour

Exxon Beaumont refinery returns hydrocracker to production: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp overnight returned to production the hydrocracker at its 365,644 barrel per day Beaumont, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

Exxon spokeswoman Sarah Nordin declined comment about the status of specific units but said the refinery continues to meet its contractual commitments.

The 65,000 bpd hydrocracker stopped production on Tuesday morning in a string of operating upsets at the refinery that also affected a crude distillation unit, coker and gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, the sources said.

Hydrocrackers use hydrogen and a catalyst under high pressure and heat to convert gas oil to motor fuels, primarily diesel.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dan Grebler

