HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp completed restarting its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery on Tuesday following a shutdown for the passage of Hurricane Laura in late August, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery is the first of six on the U.S. Gulf coast shut by the storm to completely restart. Exxon shut the refinery on Aug. 25.