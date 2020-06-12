Commodities
June 12, 2020 / 3:06 PM / in an hour

Exxon Beaumont, Texas, refinery reformer upset leads to flaring: sources

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A malfunction on a reformer at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery led to flaring on Thursday, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

“Reports of a fire at the Beaumont refinery are not accurate,” said Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry.

The 75,000-bpd PTR-3 continuous catalytic reformer (CCR), the smaller of two at the refinery, sustained the malfunction, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio

