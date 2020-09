HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) restarted the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery on Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 240,000-bpd Crude B CDU was shut along with the rest of the refinery on Aug. 25 because of the threat from Hurricane Laura, the sources said. The unit began restarting on Tuesday.