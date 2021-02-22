Exxon kicks off restart of refinery in Beaumont, Texas

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has begun restarting its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery and adjoining chemical plant, a company spokesman said on Sunday.

Exxon posted an online notice to nearby residents that the refinery was starting up after a shut-down driven by severe cold weather and the curtailment of natural gas supply.

“We have begun restart activities at our Beaumont facilities,” said Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry. “Our primary focus continues to be the safety of employees, contractors and communities in the region.”

Some units at the complex were kept in operation to return power to the grid, Exxon said in an earlier statement, producing 200 megawatts and supplying electricity to 100,000 homes.