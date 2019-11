HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp plans to finish restarting the hydrocracker at its 369,024-barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery by the end of next week, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

The 65,000-bpd hydrocracker and 80,000-bpd reformer, as well as other units, were shut on Oct. 3 for overhauls, the sources said.