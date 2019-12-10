Exxon restarting large crude unit at Beaumont, Texas, refinery: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp began restarting on Monday the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The 240,000-bpd Crude B CDU was shut on Wednesday to repair a leak, the sources said.

Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry declined to discuss the status of individual units at the Beaumont refinery.

The two CDUs at the Beaumont refinery do the primary refining of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstock for all other production units. The smaller Crude A CDU remained in operation while Crude B was shut.