Exxon restarts large CDU at Beaumont, Texas, refinery: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp restarted on Friday the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry declined to comment.

The 240,000-bpd Crude B CDU was shut on March 25 for an overhaul, the sources said. The restart comes about two weeks before the scheduled completion in mid-June of the overhaul.

Crude B is the larger of two CDUs at the Beaumont refinery that break down crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units.