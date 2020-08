FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp restored stable power to its 369,024-barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery on Thursday as it prepares to begin restarting production units, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon’s Beaumont refinery and chemical plant were shut down on Tuesday as Hurricane Laura was menacing the southeast Texas coast.