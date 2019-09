HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) began shutting its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude oil refinery in Beaumont, Texas, on Thursday morning because of flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Exxon earlier on Thursday shut the Beaumont chemical plant, which adjoins the refinery, company spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry said.