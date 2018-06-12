FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 6:42 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Exxon's Baton Rouge, Louisiana refinery coker to remain shut until July: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The large coker at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Exxon Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery is expected to remain shut until July, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Exxon spokeswoman Megan Manchester declined to comment on specific units at the Baton Rouge refinery, but said Exxon continues to meet its contractual commitments.

The 50,000 bpd Far East Coker, the largest of three at the refinery, was shut on Tuesday, the sources said.

Cokers convert residual crude into material that can be refined into motor fuels and petroleum coke, which can be used as a substitute for coal.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
