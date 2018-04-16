FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 10:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Exxon's Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The overhaul of the Flexicoker at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery may extend to early June, said sources familiar with plant operations.

An Exxon spokeswoman was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

The 42,000-bpd Flexicoker was shut on April 2 for the planned overhaul initially expected to take up to six weeks to complete, the sources said.

A Flexicoker is a unit designed by Exxon to convert residual crude oil to motor fuels and produce industrial fuel gas instead of petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by James Dalgleish

