HOUSTON (Reuters) - All major production units at ExxonMobil Corp’s 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery, the country’s second largest, have returned to normal operation, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

An Exxon spokeswoman said the refinery was making fuel, but operating at reduced production levels.

The Baytown refinery was shut on Aug. 27 as Tropical Storm Harvey drenched the Houston area.