Exxon restarting Beaumont, Texas, refinery crude unit, FCC, sources say

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp began on Saturday restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) and gasoline-producing fludic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.

The 110,000-bpd Crude A CDU and 120,000-bpd FCC were shut on Tuesday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Laura to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Exxon is also restarting the 75,000-bpd PTR 3 catalytic reformer and 40,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater, the sources said.