Business News
August 31, 2020 / 1:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Exxon restarting Beaumont, Texas, refinery crude unit, FCC, sources say

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp began on Saturday restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) and gasoline-producing fludic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.

The 110,000-bpd Crude A CDU and 120,000-bpd FCC were shut on Tuesday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Laura to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Exxon is also restarting the 75,000-bpd PTR 3 catalytic reformer and 40,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below