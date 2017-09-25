Exxon's Beaumont, Texas coker remains shut, other units running: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The coking unit remains shut at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 362,300 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

An Exxon spokeswoman said the refinery was producing fuel, but operating at reduced production levels.

All other major production units have restarted, the sources said. The refinery had been shut Aug. 30 due to flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

The 45,000 bpd coker is expected to be the last unit to return to full production at the Beaumont refinery because two of its eight drums are clogged with petroleum coke sludge, sources told Reuters last week.