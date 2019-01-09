Exxon's Beaumont, Texas refinery restarts CDU, coker: sources

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s 365,644 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery restarted the small crude distillation unit (CDU) on Wednesday following a plantwide power outage on Saturday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

In addition to the 110,000 bpd Crude A CDU, Exxon was restarting the 16,000 bpd alkylation unit and the 45,000 bpd coker, the sources said.

“Exxon Mobil continues to re-start units that were safely idled following an electrical fire that occurred,” said company spokeswoman Sarah Nordin.

The fire in a transformer at the refinery’s co-generation plant on Saturday caused no injuries, the sources said.

The refinery’s return to full production would probably stretch into next week, the sources said.

Crude A is the smaller of two CDUs at the refinery doing the primary breakdown of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other units.

The coker converts residual crude oil from distillation units into hydrocarbon feedstock or petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

The alkylation unit converts refining byproducts into octane-boosting components that are blended into gasoline.