HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp was working to restart the hydrocracker at its 365,644 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, after it was taken out of production by a compressor failure, sources familiar with plant operations said.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Exxon Mobil is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The 65,000 bpd hydrocracker lost the compressor on Tuesday morning, the sources said. The hydrocracker outage also triggered flaring at the refinery’s gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU).