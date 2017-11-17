FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon Mobil says power break interrupts Australia oil refinery, causes flaring
November 17, 2017 / 2:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Exxon Mobil says power break interrupts Australia oil refinery, causes flaring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil said on Friday that there was no danger to the community or environment after heavy gas flaring at an oil refinery near Melbourne in Australia following an interruption to power.

The oil giant said in a statement emailed to Reuters that it was working to restore its Altona refinery to normal operations as quickly as possible.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Fire Brigade said the refinery was flaring because of a power outage in the area, adding that this was normal practice.

Fire crews were called to the refinery but left after determining there was no danger, she said.

The refinery churns out up to 14 million liters of refined products per day, with petrol making up about 60 percent of production, diesel 30 percent and jet fuel around 10 percent, according to the company’s website.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford

