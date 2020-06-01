HollyFrontier to ramp up production at El Dorado refinery: source

(Reuters) - HollyFrontier plans to ramp up production at its El Dorado, Kansas refinery to 125,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) in the coming days, according to a source familiar with plant operations.

The plant had been operating at rates as low as 90,000 bpd when the coronavirus sapped demand for refined products such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel and exacerbated storage issues for refiners.

The refiner is currently performing maintenance on its kerosene hydrotreater and expects to bring that unit back up in early July, according to the source. Contract workers are also expected to return to the plant this week.

The El Dorado refinery can traditionally process approximately 165,000 bpd of crude oil.

HollyFrontier did not immediately reply to a request for comment.