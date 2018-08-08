Explosion, fire reported at HollyFrontier Tulsa refinery: media

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An explosion and fire were reported on Wednesday afternoon at HollyFrontier Corp’s 85,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Tulsa West refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to local media reports.

The Tulsa World newspaper said on its website that the fire had been contained at a facility near the refinery, which is located on the west side of the Arkansas River.

A large black column of smoke was seen rising from the refinery, according to several media reports.

HollyFrontier has two refineries in the Tulsa area. The Tulsa East plant has a capacity of 70,300 bpd, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.