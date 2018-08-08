Fire extinguished at HollyFrontier's Tulsa, Oklahoma refinery

HOUSTON (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp said it did not expect operational disruptions at its 85,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Tulsa West refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a fire in a wastewater plant was put out on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our employees and contractors are accounted for and safe.” said HollyFrontier spokesman Craig Biery. “No injuries were reported and we do not anticipate operational disruptions.”

The company said the fire broke out at about 1:10 pm local time (1810 GMT) on Wednesday. Firefighters from the refinery put out the blaze.

A large black column of smoke was seen rising from pits containing thick, black liquid, according to video on KOTV-TV.

HollyFrontier has two refineries in Tulsa. The Tulsa East plant has a capacity of 70,300 bpd, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.