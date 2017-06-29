FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Husky Energy plans multiple shutdowns at Lima, Ohio refinery into late 2018: sources
June 29, 2017 / 7:50 PM / 2 months ago

Husky Energy plans multiple shutdowns at Lima, Ohio refinery into late 2018: sources

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Husky Energy plans on shutting the 40,000 barrel-per-day gasoline-making unit at its Lima, Ohio, refinery in September for roughly six weeks for planned work, according to sources and information viewed by Reuters.

The company also plans to begin upgrading the 165,000 bpd crude unit in July, with work extending into October. Upgrades on the 23,000 bpd coker will take place during that time, though work could start later and extend into November, according to sources and information viewed by Reuters.

The planned work is part of the company's multi-million dollar crude flexibility project that will allow the plant to process up to 40,000 bpd of heavy Canadian crude.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

