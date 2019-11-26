Husky Lima, Ohio refinery to begin crude unit restart on Monday: source

(Reuters) - Husky Energy’s 177,000 bpd refinery in Lima, Ohio will begin restarting its crude unit on Monday, according to a source familiar with the plant’s operations.

The unit section had been shut down on Sept. 30 as part of planned work associated with the refinery’s crude flexibility project.

The project will allow the refinery to quadruple its heavy processing capacity to 40,000 bpd, according to Husky.

All units of the refinery are expected to come back online by mid-December, according to the source.

Husky is currently negotiating with the refinery’s union, United Steelworkers (USW) Local 624, as its contract with Husky expired in mid-April.

Union workers have continued at the plant under the contract’s 24-hour rolling extension.