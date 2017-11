TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it restarted the sole 160,000 barrels-per-day No. 1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Aichi refinery on Friday after scheduled maintenance.

The CDU, which had been shut since Oct. 3, was originally planned to restart around mid-November. A company spokesman said the restart was delayed by about a week due to last month’s typhoons.