Ineos shuts 110,000 bpd crude unit at Grangemouth refinery: source

LONDON (Reuters) - Ineos has shut the 110,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit(CDU) at its Grangemouth oil refinery in Scotland due to a lack of feedstock following an outage on Monday on the Forties crude pipeline, according to a source familiar with the plant’s operations.

Preparations for the shutdown began on Thursday evening, according to the source, and the shutdown comes slightly ahead of an original plan to take the unit offline early next week.

Ineos shut the 65,000 bpd CDU at the refinery on Wednesday but the unit restarted again on Thursday.

Ineos is looking at the option of bringing forward maintenance that was planned for the spring, but that option depends on finding the right crew, equipment and the length of the shutdown of Forties pipeline, the source added.