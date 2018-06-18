Japan's JXTG resumes normal refining ops after quake: government

**Japan’s JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp has resumed normal refining operations at its 115,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Osaka refinery in western Japan on Monday after operations were halted automatically following a magnitude 6.1 quake, the trade ministry said.

**JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy earlier said it had shut all refining units at Osaka refinery pending checks following the quake, and that if no irregularities are found, it would look to resume refining operations.