Japan's trade ministry says JXTG's Osaka refinery remains halted

**The refining operations of Japan’s JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp’s 115,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Osaka refinery remain halted following an unplanned shutdown after an earthquake with a 6.1 magnitude hit western Japan on Monday morning, the trade ministry says.

**JXTG is making checks on the refinery and product shipments from the refinery have resumed after a brief halt, the ministry said in a statement.

