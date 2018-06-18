FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 4:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's trade ministry says JXTG's Osaka refinery remains halted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

**The refining operations of Japan’s JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp’s 115,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Osaka refinery remain halted following an unplanned shutdown after an earthquake with a 6.1 magnitude hit western Japan on Monday morning, the trade ministry says.

**JXTG is making checks on the refinery and product shipments from the refinery have resumed after a brief halt, the ministry said in a statement.

(This version of the story has been refiled since the Trade ministry corrects to say the refinery remains shut.)

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori

