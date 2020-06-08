Exxon, PBF refineries in Louisiana keep running through storm: sources

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s and PBF Energy’s refineries in Louisiana remained in operation during storm Cristobal’s passage across the southeast part of the state on Sunday and on Monday, sources familiar with operations said.

The 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Exxon Baton Rouge, Louisiana refinery and PBF’s 190,000 bpd Chalmette, Louisiana refinery continued to operate normally on Monday as Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression and was moving across northern Louisiana, the sources said.